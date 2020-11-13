Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in effect for 100 Mile House and Clinton via the Begbie Summit.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said that’s due to a Pacific storm that will continue tracking across the interior.

“The snowfall warning is in effect for 100 Mile House and Clinton to 100 Mile House via the Begbie Summit. We’re expecting 10 to 15 centimeters of snow could fall by this afternoon because there’s this Low-Pressure system that’s currently tracking through the Southern Interior and with that, there could be some heavy bursts of flurries in the 100 Mile region”.

Sekhon added that the heaviest snow should start tapering off this afternoon but there will still be some lingering flurries this evening, so sometime late this evening, into the overnight, is when things will start to clearout.

Sekhon said snow accumulations for Quesnel and Williams Lake could be in the 2 to 4 centimetre range.

For the weekend in the Cariboo, tomorrow a chance of flurries in the morning then mainly cloudy, and for Sunday there could be a chance of flurries with another system developing.