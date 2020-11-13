Prior to Thursday, only two cases of COVID-19 had been reported in 100 Mile House since the start of the pandemic. Thursday’s numbers saw a jump of 12 cases of the novel coronavirus.

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall says he isn’t shocked by the jump in cases. “I believe we’ve had them all along”, Campsall says, “It’s just that we don’t know of all the ones we have had because people have quarantined and gotten through their sicknesses.”

Case numbers have increased across the Cariboo as well, two new cases were reported in the South Cariboo area, and five were reported in the Cariboo-Chilcotin area.