The City of Williams Lake has lifted the evacuation orders for the three properties on Frizzi Road.

The order was originally put in place on October 31, following a landslide into the River Valley.

Owners of the properties are allowed to return with the understanding that they must remain aware of any hazards and practice caution while occupying the site. The owners must also restrict access to all persons, including employees and members of the public, within 25 meters from the crest of the subject property’s slope for personal or business purposes.

The Emergency Operations Centre continued to monitor

Due to the possibility of changing conditions, an evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued should the risk to the danger of life and property again warrant such action.