The North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee unanimously endorsed the decision to name the arena after him at this week’s meeting.

Ray Jasper, the President of the Quesnel Rodeo Club, says it’s hard to put into words how much Gus meant to rodeo in Quesnel…

“Oh my goodness ya, he has been the guy that we could all count on for the last 50 plus years in the rodeo world in Quesnel, since I was a young fella. I mean in the 70’s was the big push to even get Alex Fraser Park and the rodeo grounds going, he’s the guy that kind of made it all happen. I don’t believe without Gus’ efforts we’d have the facilities and the infrastructure and the rodeo grounds that we have.”

Jasper says the entire rodeo community, not only in Quesnel but also throughout the province, thought very highly of Gus and his wife Nita.

He says they are still discussing exactly what they will be doing…

“This winter we’re going to kind of put our thinking cap on and start planning how we’re going to put together a monument. We’re looking at maybe an archway with some signage on it that could be a focal point from the grandstand area, or we’re also, some guys were talking about it’s time to revamp the announcers booth and maybe put a VIP section and make it all as one and make that the focal point in what we’re now going to call the Gus Cameron Arena.”

Whatever they decide, Jasper says it will be ready by the next major rodeo event in Quesnel, once they’re able to have them again.

Jasper says it is unfortunate that due to COVID they haven’t been able to pay tribute to Gus in a way that he deserved…

“Realistically we should have filled that rodeo grounds up with people and had a service that would have been a one of a kind, because we would have done that, and that’s kind of a sad deal but hopefully our next big rodeo when we have a complete show we’ll do that.”

Gus passed away back on August 30th.