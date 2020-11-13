(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

In the last 48 hours, the province has seen 1,130 new cases of COVID-19 while the provincial total reaches 20,368.

Interior Health is quickly marching towards a thousand cases since the pandemic began.

34 new infections were announced today for a total of 959.

The North’s regional total has reached 500 after 23 cases were reported in this time period.

There are 60 active cases in the North, ten more than on Tuesday (10th).

One person is fighting the virus in Northern Health in the hospital and four are in ICU, the region’s recovery rate has dropped to 87%.

In the last 24 hours, 594 of the 12,442 tests administered province-wide had a positive result.

From Tuesday (10th) to Wednesday (11th), there were 536 people diagnosed with the virus.

There are now 5,793 active cases in BC; 155 are in hospital, 44 of whom are in ICU as the recovery rate is now 70%.

The virus has claimed the lives of four people in the past two days, the province’s death toll has reached 288.

“Once again, we’re starting to see spillover into long-term care homes, where we know it’s an older population that are more likely to have a more severe illness,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

6 new Health Care Facility outbreaks were declared, there are now 41 active outbreaks within the Health Care system.

11,091 people are under active public monitoring province-wide.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN:

North – 500 (+23)

Interior – 959 (+34)

Vancouver Coastal 6,107 (+249)

Fraser – 12,390 (+808)

Island – 324 (+16)