It was a different type of ceremony for Remembrance Day in 100 Mile House this year, but Legion President Leo Holthuysen says the ceremony was a success.

Citizens of 100 Mile House braved cold temperatures to observe the ceremony. Some drove by in the parade past the cenotaph, and others observed the ceremony from across the street.

Holthuysen says he was proud of everyone that came out. “I was very pleased to see everyone that showed up”, Holthuysen says, “The RCMP, the mayor, others in uniform, other people that I hadn’t seen for quite a while, members in uniform, I was pretty proud”.

Hothuysen says they did what they could with COVID-19 Protocols. He added that everyone involved in the ceremony was wearing masks and socially distancing.