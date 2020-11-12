Williams Lake RCMP is looking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing on November 7th.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said Police are trying to locate 41-year-old Sylvia Mae Jack.

“Sylvia is known to frequent Boitanio Park in Williams Lake”, Saunderson said. “And her family believes she might still be in Williams Lake but certainly hasn’t been able to make contact with her or see her”.

Jack is described as an Indigenous female, five one, weighing 160 pounds with a medium build, medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Sylvia Jack, or where she may be, is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.