One team remains unbeaten in Quesnel Super League
Quesnel Curling Centre (G Henderson, MyCariboonow.com staff)
The Billy Barker Casino remains perfect in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.
Brady Waffle’s crew improved to 4 and 0 with a 9-4 victory over Ski-Hi Scaffolding last night.
The game of the night saw the Child Development Centre rink, skipped by Justin Nellson, get by Shane Yamamoto and Service Electric 6-2.
The CDC is now all alone in second at 3 and 1, while Service Electric falls to 2 and 2.
One other game saw Fix Auto, led by Brenda Ernst, knock off Dave Plant and Redz Shedz 7-3.