The Billy Barker Casino remains perfect in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

Brady Waffle’s crew improved to 4 and 0 with a 9-4 victory over Ski-Hi Scaffolding last night.

The game of the night saw the Child Development Centre rink, skipped by Justin Nellson, get by Shane Yamamoto and Service Electric 6-2.

The CDC is now all alone in second at 3 and 1, while Service Electric falls to 2 and 2.

One other game saw Fix Auto, led by Brenda Ernst, knock off Dave Plant and Redz Shedz 7-3.