An anonymous donor is once again challenging North Cariboo residents to donate money to the Quesnel Community Foundation.

Foundation President Mary Sjostrom goes over a few of the details…

“Our 2020 campaign is in full swing but I just wanted to remind people that we had our generous donation of our anonymous donor so every dollar that we’re able to raise, they will match it up to 50 thousand dollars. We’re going to be running through until December 10th this year.”

Here, Sjostrom explains how people can donate…

“You can go to our website at www.quesnelfoundation.ca to donate or you can just pop a cheque in the mail to BOX 4158 Quesnel V2J 3J2. You can give me a call or our Coordinator at 985-1612.”

This has become an annual tradition over the holiday season, and just over 56 thousand dollars was raised last year.

The money raised will add to the Foundation’s endowment and it’s the money earned from that endowment that then goes back into the community in the form of grants, bursaries and scholarships in the spring.

Sjostrom says the endowment is now up to 3.1 million dollars.

It started out at just 50 thousand dollars in 2001 as part of a legacy fund from the community hosting the BC Winter Games.