That’s how much money the City of Quesnel is getting in COVID restart money from the Provincial Government.

Mayor Bob Simpson says the money can be used for a variety of things…

“In our case it’s to backfill loss of casino revenue, it’s to backfill the losses that we’re incurring at the airport, it’s to help us to where we’re losing out on critical infrastructure funding for example.”

Simpson says it’s also to help deal with COVID response costs…

“It’s cost us as a corporation more money because we have to clean our venues and so on, things like recreation where we’ve had to shut operations down and we’re now back in operation but we don’t have the same revenue stream.”

Council will discuss how to spend the money at its next meeting on Tuesday night.