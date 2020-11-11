Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC’s total COVID-19 case count has surpassed 19,000, as 525 new cases were reported province-wide.

Northern Health’s total is now 477, as 7 of the new cases are from the region.

The total for Interior Health jumped up by 27 to 925 cases since the pandemic began.

5,133 people are actively battling COVID-19 in BC.

142 are in hospital and 46 are in ICU.

Three more people have died from COVID-19, there have been 284 virus related deaths in BC.

Two new health-care facility outbreaks have been identified as there are now 33 active outbreaks in the system.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health 477 (+7)

Interior 925 (+27)

Vancouver Coastal 5,858 (+159)

Fraser Health 11,582 (+325)

Island 308 (+7)