The annual Starry Nights fundraiser is going ahead somewhat as planned for 2020.

This year the fundraiser is raising money for the new palliative care rooms in the 100 Mile Hospital. Donations will go towards improving the settings for the patients and families who require acute management during end-of-life care. Brenda Devine from the South Cariboo Health Foundation says improving the setting of these rooms is important for the families. “We’ve all been touched by critical illness,” Devine says, “Some of us have spent time in these rooms, and it’s lovely to have some comforts while dealing with very unhappy situations”.

There will be no gathering for the light-up this year, but Devine says “you will be amazed at that hospital when it’s lit up”.

The hospital lights will be turned on November 20th, and will stay on for the duration of the fundraiser.