Shovels throughout the Cariboo put in a lot of overtime clearing away all the snow that fell in the region yesterday.

We asked Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, just how much snow was left behind after that system passed through.

“I had a look back into the Chilcotin were I think I see about 3 centimeters snow depth change at Puntzi Mountain and in the Williams Lake and Quesnel area, it was closer to 11 to 12 centimeters, and I wouldn’t be surprised that as you approach closer back to the Cariboo Mountains that you see may be more like 15 centimeters”.

Lundquist said it’s a little early to tell right now but there is another system on the way that we are timing for either Thursday or Friday.

“The amounts we’re expecting with this storm, and it’s snow again, wet snow perhaps this time, is about 5 to 10 centimeters. Down low where it’s a little warmer it might be heavy wet snow and just a little less than 5 centimeters and higher up, of course, we could easily see that 10 to 15-centimeter range again back in the Cariboo Mountains”.

Looking ahead Lundquist said temperatures are going to waver from well below zero to touching maybe near or just above zero for the next few days.