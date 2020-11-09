100 Mile Conservation Officers are seeking information on a deer that was shot near Horse Lake Road.

Conservation Officer Joel Kline says the incident occurred Sunday, November 8th, around 4:30 PM. Kline says the deer was shot off Horse Lake Road around 5 kilometres west of the Mahood Lake Road turnoff.

The truck allegedly involved in the incident is described as a red and grey older Dodge extended cab with two LED driving lights on the front bumper. A male and female were seen in the truck, and the male allegedly shot from the truck.

Any information from someone that may have witnessed this offense is asked to call the RAPP line @ 1-877-952-7277 to provide information to the 100 Mile Conservation Officers.