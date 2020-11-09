Williams Lake RCMP is investigating a fire that happened over the weekend.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said yesterday morning (Sunday, November 8, 2020) at 3:19 RCMP were called to the scene of a fire in the 300 block of Hodgson Road in Williams Lake.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after the fire department where it was discovered that two logging trucks and the building were completely engulfed in flames.

A third logging truck had several windows smashed out of it.

Saunderson said one full-time resident at the Pioneer Complex building and Conference Centre, a 90-year-old woman was evacuated unharmed.

Saunderson said evidence at the scene have led investigators to believe that the fire may have been intentionally set.

In a media release, Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said “This could have ended much worse and we are hoping the public can help in the investigation”.

If you have any information on this matter to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.