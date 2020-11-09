BC Liberal candidate Coralee Oakes does win a third straight term with 5,367 votes or just over 48.4 percent,

The NDP’s Scott Elliott is next with 3,809.

That equates to 34.3 percent of the overall vote.

The margin of victory was down a little, by almost 300 votes from 2017, when the same two names were on the ballot.

BC Conservative candidate Kyle Townsend was third this year with 1,201 votes and the BC Green Party’s Douglas Gook had 707.

Oakes picked up an additional 1,164 votes from the mail-in and absentee ballot count over the weekend, while Elliott had 837.

In the Cariboo-Chilcoting riding, BC Liberal candidate Lorne Doerkson wins with 66-hundred votes or 51.25 percent.

The NDP’s Scott Andrews is next with 4,180 or 32.4 percent.

David Laing of the BC Green Party was a distant third with 1,379 votes or 10.7 percent.

Independent Katya Potekhina with 457 votes and James Buckley of the Libertarian Party with 263 round things out.

Doerkson also stretched things out a bit with the mail-in and absentee votes that were counted over the weekend.

He picked up an additional 1,328 votes compared to 1,012 for Scott Andrews.

Taking a look at the new make-up of the BC Legislature, the NDP ends up with 57 seats and a large majority as the BC Liberals go down to 28 and the BC Green Party holds onto two seats.

BREAKDOWN OF WEEKEND BALLOTS THAT WERE COUNTED

Cariboo-Chilcotin 2,312 mail-in votes 527 absentee votes

Cariboo North 1,642 mail-in votes 353 absentee votes