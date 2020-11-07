RONA has announced that an associate at its Williams Lake store has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the announcement, the associate last worked on October 27. They ask that if you have visited the store between October 24 to 27 that you monitor your symptoms until November 10, and contact Interior Health if needed.

RONA said that they’ve done an extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the premises on November 6 after closing the store.

The City of Williams Lake or Interior Health has confirmed the COVID-19 cases.