Police are asking the public’s help to locate 35-year-old Michael Thomas Vareschi, as he has not been seen in nearly a month.

The Prince George man was reported missing on Friday, October 30th and was last seen in PG on October 9th.

Extensive efforts have been made to locate Vareschi, who recently moved to the city from William’s Lake.

Police describe Vareschi as a 5ft 11 First Nations male weighing in at 187lbs with a medium build, long brown hair, brown eyes and may or may not have facial hair.

According to RCMP, he does not have access to a vehicle but he may have left the community.

They also note that he previously resided in the United States; however, it is not believed that he went back.

Police are asking anyone with information on Vareschi or his disappearance to contact the PG RCMP or Crimestoppers.