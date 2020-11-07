With the Province of B.C. seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, the City of Williams Lake has taken an extra step to keep the community and its employees safe.

Ashley Williston, director of human resources with the City of Williams Lake, said that the City is encouraging face masks to be work inside its facilities.

“We are encouraging masks to be worn at City Hall, the Williams Lake Regional Airport, the Work Yard, and the Fire Hall,” she said. “The Cariboo Memorial Complex will continue to have mandatory masks, but the other ones we are just encouraging at this point.”

The City will provide a hand sanitizer station at the main entrances to its buildings, along with signage encouraging the use of masks. Visitors are expected to provide their masks whenever possible; however, a limited number of disposable masks will be available at City Hall, the Airport, Works Yard and the Firehall for visitors requiring one.

Williston said that the recent increase in the number of cases in the province is why the new recommendation.

“Last weekend, we saw a record high of 1,100 new cases, and then they announced they hit the daily high. That is definitely part of our consideration,” she said. “Other municipalities as well are moving towards the same procedure.”

Williston added that at this point, they don’t have any plans to make masks mandatory at any other facilities other than the Cariboo Memorial Complex.