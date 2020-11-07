The debris pile from the old dormitory of the 100 Mile House Junior Secondary School has caught fire.

100 Mile Fire Rescue and 100 Mile House RCMP were called to the blaze around 9:53 Friday night. 100 Mile Fire Chief Roger Hollander says nobody was on scene when the fire started, and no one was hurt. Hollander says 100 Mile Fire Rescue was able to protect the rest of the structure of the building, and some equipment being used in the demolition of the school.

Demolition of the school began this week after a month and a half of planning.

Hollander says RCMP and 100 Mile Fire Rescue are investigating the fire.