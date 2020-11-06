B.C. has smashed its previous daily record of single day COVID-19 cases, as 589 people tested positive for the virus today (Friday).

Twenty-four cases were identified in the Interior Health Region, with the Northern Region seeing 12 new cases.

Interior Health’s total has now reached 845 cases, 115 of them being active. Northern Health’s total has reached 450, with 29 of them active.

B.C. now has 17,149, with 3,741 active cases in the province, and 104 individuals are fighting the virus in hospital, 28 of whom are in intensive care.

After two more virus-related deaths, the provincial death toll has reached 275.