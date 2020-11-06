The City of Williams Lake has awarded a $134,000 contact for a Flood Risk Assessment, Mapping, and Mitigation Study to Tetra Tech Canada.

Earlier this year, the City was successful in receiving $150,000 from a Flood Risk Assessment, Flood Mapping and Flood Mitigation Planning grant to put towards the study.

The scope of the Flood Risk Assessment, Flood Mapping, and Mitigation Study is as follows:

Site inspection and survey for hydraulic and geomorphological analysis for a 50-year, 100-year, 200-year, 300-year and 500-year flood event;

Hydraulic modelling;

Flood hazard assessment including wind wave and wave run-up assessment;

Flood inundation, hazard and erosion mapping: this will identify the extent of inundation and hazard (low, medium, high) around the lake and Williams Lake River;

Flood risk analysis and mapping;

Flood construction elevation levels;

Development of flood mitigation plan mainly for the River Valley area infrastructure and Class D cost estimates to be able to apply for future mitigation grants.

Identify recommendations for future flood mitigation efforts.

A total of 8 proposals were received. Tetra Teach received the highest weighted score of 93.83 and presented a firm understanding of all the project requirements and deliverables. Though they were not the least expensive contract, they presented the most comprehensive scope of work within the given budget.