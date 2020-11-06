Businesses in BC will be sharing ideas on improving tourism through a new platform piloted by the Cariboo-Chilcotin-Coast Tourism Association.

The BC Ideas Labs, delivered by the Tourism Cafe Canada, aims to provide an opportunity for peer conversation, and the presentation of ideas to adapt to challenges posed to the tourism industry by the COVID-19 pandemic. The labs are a partnership with the Tourism Cafe Canada and the British Columbia Tourism Resiliency Network (BCRTN).

The ideas were first piloted in the Cariboo-Chilcotin-Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA). CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker describes the labs as a “small group facilitated learning session”. Thacker says they were trying “to find ways to engage our tourism industry and businesses to learn and share ideas and learn and share ideas and innovation with each other.

The labs are held virtually, so it’s COVID-19 compliant, and different communities are able to contribute.

Thirty more ideas labs on nine original topics will be held, and more new ideas labs will be released through the fall.