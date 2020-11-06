One man has been arrested following a break and enter of the Tyee Lake Firehall that resulted in multiple stolen items.

The Williams Lake RCMP was dispatched to the break-and-enter and found that suspect(s) entered the building and stole a tanker truck along with two water pumps and other supplies, including two water hoses.

The Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit conducted a vehicle stop involving a Ford F150 truck. The driver, a 37-year-old male from Williams Lake, was arrested for driving while prohibited. The stolen water pumps were recovered in the truck, and charges are being forwarded for possession of the stolen property.

The accused is released on conditions and will be appearing back in court on December 16th.

The tanker truck was recovered unoccupied, and one of the hoses was recovered.

The RCMP are still searching for stolen items, and anyone will information about the crime is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.