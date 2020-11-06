The City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District have renewed their rural fringe fire protection agreement.

The renewal will last for the next three years and provide the City of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake Fire Department with sustainable funding to provide fire protection to the Rural Fringe area of the Cariboo Regional District.

Over the three years, the City and its fire department will receive over $1,860,000 million to provide their fire protection services.

2021 – $609,323.22

2022 – $620,013.10

2023 – $630,708.98

TOTAL – 1,860,045.30

The City of Williams Lake and Cariboo Regional District have maintained the current version of the fire protection agreement since 2014.