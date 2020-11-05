The City of Williams Lake will be waiving three commercial tenants’ rent at the Williams Lake Regional Airport for the next six months.

Central Mountain Air, Pacific Coastal Airlines and Enterprise Car Rental will not have to pay facility rental fees and the minimum required payments for the tenants effective until March 2021.

The purpose of the waive of rental is to give the companies time to adjust and navigate the new measures and support the aviation industry recently announced by the Federal Government.

The total cost of the three rents for the six months equals about $6,000.

Central Mountain Air has yet to offer flights again out of Williams Lake and Pacific Coastal and has been offering a modified schedule since June.

Over the last two years, the airport has seen an average of over 34,000 passenger movements. Passenger movements to the end of August were just over 8,000.