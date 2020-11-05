The City of Williams Lake is looking for help to deal with the flooding in the River Valley.

The City applied to the 2020 UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) Structural Flood Mitigation grant for $750,000 for River Valley flood mitigation projects.

City infrastructure, including bridges, roadways, pipes, access chambers and sanitary lagoons, sustained considerable damage. The emergency phase of the project, which was to regain access to the Fraser River and ensure that the City’s treated effluent was discharging at the confluence of Williams Lake and the Fraser Rivers, is almost complete.

If successful, the funding would be used on armouring the River Valley road, bank erosion protection through channel armouring near the wastewater lagoons, and restoring sections of the river valley road.

City staff are currently working with EMBC Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) on permanent restorative works under the recovery stage in Spring 2021. However, DFA primarily covers projects or works to re-establish existing infrastructure, but not preventative works.