The City of Williams Lake is raising concerns about the possible release of an individual arrested over a week ago.

29-year old Tyrell Giroux is facing one count each of dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, resisting arrest and driving while prohibited, after a lengthy police pursuit that went from Kamloops, through Clinton, 100 Mile House and ended just outside of 150 Mile.

He’s accused of driving recklessly, crossing on solid double lines, going down the wrong side of the road and, at one point, narrowly missing an officer.

The City of Williams Lake is a letter to the judge reviewing the case, Crown Counsel and the RCMP outlining concerns related to releasing him in the community and recommending that GPS monitoring be used regardless of where he is released.

Giroux was in Williams Lake Provincial Court remained in custody. He is scheduled back in court on November 18 for a bail hearing.