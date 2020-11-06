(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC has reached 16,560 cases as 425 people were diagnosed with the virus province-wide today (Thursday).

6 more cases were identified in the North, the region’s total has reached 438.

Northern Health has 29 active cases, one person in the region is battling the virus in ICU.

There were eight new cases in Interior Health for a total of 811.

Interior Health has 104 active cases with one person in hospital.

406 people have recovered in the North, the recovery rate is 93%, considerably higher than the province’s 78%.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 results continues to increase, with 11,020 administered BC-wide and 3.8% had a positive result.

92% of the cases identified today are from the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority.

There are now 3,389 active cases province-wide, 97 are in hospital, 24 of which are in ICU.

BC’s death toll remains at 273, as no more people have passed away in the past day.

There are no new community outbreaks and 2 more Health Care Facility outbreaks, there are now 30 active outbreaks in the healthcare system.

“If you need some encouragement, look to the many children and teens who have quickly adapted to the protective measures in schools,” explained Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “they have learned how to safely play sports and were also able to dress up and have fun while still being careful last weekend.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health – 438 (+6)

Interior Health – 811 (+8)

Vancouver Coastal – 5,223 (+126)

Fraser Health – 9,707 (+268)

Island – 281 (+7)

Outside of Canada – 90 (=)