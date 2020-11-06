After a large amount of unseasonal rainfall, as well as a large amount of snow which has melted, some areas of the Cariboo are seeing flooding.

According to Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner, the most affected areas are south-east and west of Quesnel, and surrounding Williams Lake. The South Cariboo is not as affected, but Wagner says water levels in lakes and creeks are at levels typical in Spring.

Wagner recommends sloping the ground away from homes, cleaning eavestroughs, and pointing downspouts away from houses to avoid damage from excessive amounts of water. Wagner added culverts as a concern for floods. She says they are the responsibility of the property owner to take care of.

Wagner says any water that is affecting the property, such as overland, houses, barns, and culverts should be reported to the Cariboo Regional District. Flooding can be reported to the district by phone by calling 1-866-759-4977.