Hilary Erlbach was one of just six people recognized across the province by BC Transit.

Hilary is a transit operator and dispatcher for both regular transit and handyDart…

“I was first employed in 2014. I started driving in 2015 and then I started dispatching last year in 2019.”

Hilary started dispatching as an emergency fill-in…

“I came back after the long weekend and my boss came to me and said the dispatcher has gotten hurt, are you willing to help us out if we need it ? I said ya, whatever, I will do whatever you need. And she had to go away for a conference so I have been filling in ever since, and loving it”

Hilary received a plaque commemorating her achievement and she was supposed to go down to Abbotsford for a three day workshop, but unfortunately that was cancelled due to COVID.

BC Transit, in its release, says these awards are for professionalism and dedication to public transit in their communities.