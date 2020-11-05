Rink remains unbeaten in Quesnel Super League
The Billy Barker Casino rink remains perfect in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.
Brady Waffle and his team pitched a shutout last night in an 8-0 win over Brenda Ernst.
Service Electric is now 2 and 1 and just a game out of first after a 7-5 win over Ski-Hi Scaffolding.
Shane Yamamoto the winning skip there.
And the Child Development Centre rink, skipped by Justin Nellson, got by Redz Shedz 5-3 to improve to 2 and 1 as well.
STANDINGS
Billy Barker Casino 3-0
Child Development Centre 2-1
Service Electric 2-1
Brenda Ernst 1-2
Redz Shedz 1-2
Ski-Hi Scaffolding 0-3