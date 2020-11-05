The Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced more than 855 thousand dollars in funding to advance the project.

It comes out of the Strategic Initiative Fund and is the largest single investment that has been made through this program.

Quesnel’s waterfront development project covers 8 kilometers of riverfront and includes potential opportunities such as boutique shopping, patio dining and river recreation, as well as the Lhtako Dene Cultural Centre, a new RV Park and a friendship pier, and improvements to existing amenities such as the Riverfront Trail and Fraser River Footbridge.

All in, Council estimates that everything would cost 24 and half million dollars but the idea it to do it over time and with grants.

This money will cover three areas.