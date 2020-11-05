Two people were arrested Wednesday morning but charges were only laid against the driver.

The Quesnel RCMP Crime Reduction Unit observed a silver Ford Fusion with no license plate in the Bouchie Street area at around 8-40 AM.

Police say when they activated their emergency equipment, the vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, swerving into the oncoming lane of traffic.

To ensure public safety, RCMP chose not to pursue the vehicle at that point.

But around 15 minutes later, another officer observed the vehicle driving on Pinnacles Road.

The vehicle once again fled at a high rate of speed but this time police say it went over a spike belt that deflated two tires.

33-year old Travis Maurice Paul is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving while prohibited.

A female passenger was released without charges.