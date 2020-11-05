Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson provide an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on August 17, 2020Learn more:

(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

It has been 15 consecutive days with over 200 infections of COVID-19 in the province.

335 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in BC, bringing the provincial total to 16,135.

15 of those new cases announced today were in Interior Health, and seven were in Northern Health.

Across BC, there are 3,120 active cases, 7,133 people who are being monitored by public health, and the recovery rate is down .5 % from yesterday (Monday) to 78.5%.

92 people are in hospital, 25 of whom are in intensive care.

One person has died from the virus, for 273 overall.

“As we have seen before, a small cluster in one region can quickly become an outbreak in another. That is why provincewide orders are in place throughout B.C. and why we all need to use our layers of protection – all the time,” said Deputy Provincial Health Officer Doctor Reka Gustafson.

“When transmission increases in one area, we focus our public health efforts to contain further spread and ask everyone to step up their own efforts and preventive actions at the same time.”

There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks at Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, White Rock Senior Village and Village at Mill Creek.

The outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village has been declared over.

In total, 29 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

There has been one new community outbreak at La Casa resort in West Kelowna.

The outbreak at Tim Horton’s in Merritt has been declared over.

BREAKDOWN:

Vancouver Coastal – 5,097 (+ 104)

Fraser Health – 9,439 (+205)

Island – 274 (+4)

Interior – 803 (+15)

Northern Health – 432 (+7)

Outside of Canada – 90 (=)