Police are investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases that occurred in one day in Quesnel, and say the detention of the suspect by a security guard is also included in that investigation.

On October 29, a woman allegedly entered the GR Baker Memorial Hospital and subsequently stole a worker’s jacket, purse, and wallet, allege Quesnel RCMP.

The woman reportedly then attended a second business and stole another worker’s credit cards from her wallet.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says the suspect attended four businesses in total and made ‘numerous’ fraudulent purchases using the stolen credit cards.

“When the woman was making several fraudulent purchases at a business in the West Park Mall, the employee became suspicious and called security. When the security guard identified himself and tried to detain the woman, she attempted to run out of the mall,” said Waseen.

In a video posted to Facebook, the security guard is seen grabbing the woman as she exited the door, and the two struggle.

“The police are investigating the actions of the security guard during the detention of the woman as well as the criminal activity leading up to the incident. The officers are gathering witness statements, surveillance video, cell phone video, and other evidence to ensure all investigational avenues are exhausted.”

Police would like to speak with the person who took the video, as well as the male citizen that tried to intervene during the event.

If you witnessed this incident on October 29, and have information pertinent to the investigation, you are encouraged to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250)992-9211.