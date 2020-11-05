The Cariboo Regional District is reopening Share Sheds across the Cariboo.

The sheds were closed back in March, and Cariboo residents have been asking for them to come back. The CRD’s Supervisor of Solid Waste Management Tara Grady says the CRD has been receiving calls asking about the Sheds 6-10 times per week.

Grady says the Share Sheds will be reopened on a trial basis, and the CRD will be observing if residents are using them properly. “If we’re finding that the sites are overwhelmed with people using the Share Sheds either with excessive amounts of material or that they’re trying to drop off or if people are remaining on-site waiting for a majority of the wait for items to come in, we will have to re-evaluate how we’re operating them”.

Some items cannot be accepted at the Share Sheds, such as clothing, car seats/child safety items, and small loose toys and toy parts.

The Share Shed at the Frizzi Lake location in Williams Lake will not be reopened at this time.