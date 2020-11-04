100 Mile Fire Rescue was called to reports of smoke in the air on Monday and found the smoke coming from a controlled burn site.

Controlled burns have been ongoing in different areas of the South Cariboo for several weeks. Some of the areas include the 100 Mile Community Forest, the 99 Mile Ski Trail, and the 108 Mile Greenbelt. Smoke from the burns has been visible in 100 Mile House and the surrounding areas.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander was appreciative of the call. “You never know if it’s something else that’s going on,” Hollander explains “Because of the inversion and colder weather the smoke tends to remain quite low”.

Controlled burns are expected to continue until the end of November.