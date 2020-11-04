Quesnel City Council has given first reading to a zoning amendment for a new day care facility in West Quesnel.

Tanya Turner is the Director of Development Services…

“This report is for consideration of amending the zoning of Webster Avenue Park, that’s 420 Webster Avenue, to P-1 institutional to allow for the construction of a 57-space daycare facility.”

Turner says that location has been determined as the most suitable location for this development due to high need for daycare spaces in the West Quesnel area, and the physical characteristics of the site.

Council has a funding request in of more than 1.3 million dollars for this project…

“The Community Development Coordinator has made this application. The facility and land will be city property with an operator agreement in place for facilities operation. The Quesnel and District Daycare Society has committed to enter into an agreement with the city for the operation of the facility.”

Turner says there will be public consultation…

“This initial review of the project will provide the first opportunity for public consultation. Referrals to internal departments and external agencies will be sent out regarding this project following first reading of the subject bylaws, as per normal application processes. In addition to these letters, will also be sent out to the Cariboo Regional District, our local First Nations, the Lhtako Dene Nation, the Nazko First Nation, Ezdilagh and Kluskus nation, as well as School District 28 introducing the proposed project and requesting input. The project will also be posted on-line for public input.”

Turner says following grant funding confirmation, the application will then come back to Council for Second reading with any recommended amendments to the plan.

She says a public hearing date would also be set at that time.

If the grant is not successful, Turner says Council can then determine whether or not to proceed with the zoning amendment prior to second reading and setting of the public hearing.

Council’s vote was unanimous for both the zoning amendment and the amendment to the Official Community Plan.