(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The Prince George Crime Stoppers Association has changed its name to ‘Northern BC Crime Stoppers Society’.

According to Crime Stoppers, this change will reflect the non-profit’s plan’s to expand its service to other communities in Northern BC.

“WIthin Northern communities, Crime Stoppers is especially important because some people feel isolated,” explained Robin Craig, President of Northern BC Crime Stoppers Society.

“Specifically in smaller Northern communities, there may be a situation where there is a greater fear of going to the police to report information when it’s not anonymous,” she added, “having an anonymous way to report information in a small community where everyone knows each other is crucial.”

In BC, each Crime Stoppers program is community-based, however, in recent years the program has received increasing calls from the Cariboo, Nechako Valley and other Northern communities.

This increase comes after Crime Stoppers programs in Quesnel, Williams Lake, the South Cariboo, Valemount, Vanderhoof, Williams Lake and Northeast BC ceased operations.

Northern BC Crime Stoppers Society is one of only four programs North of Kamloops, alongside Bulkley Valley, Terrace, and Prince Rupert.

Craig also noted that the ‘Tip Taking’ process will not be changing for any of the programs being affected, and the PG program can be reached online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.