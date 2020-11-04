RCMP have recovered a body near the recreation trail in Mahood Lake, located east of 100 Mile House in the South Cariboo Region.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service was notified on October 31, of the discovery of the remains but has not yet released the identity of the deceased.

The Coroner’s Service is currently investigating to determine all of the facts.

RCMP and members of the South Cariboo Search and Rescue have been searching the Canim and Mahood Lake area for a missing Prince George woman, Amber Weutz, who was last seen on October 18.

RCMP or the B.C. Coroners Service has not confirmed whether the body of the deceased is Wetuz or not.