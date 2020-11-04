Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson provide an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on August 17, 2020Learn more:

BC saw 299 new cases of COVID-19 today, as the provincial total reached 15,800.

The new cases include 11 more in Interior Health for a total of 788, and 3 new cases in Northern Health bringing the region’s total up to 425.

95% of BC’s cases announced today have been from Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health.

“Today, much of the recent transmission is connected to social gatherings,” explained Dr.Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer “that is why it is so important to keep our groups small.”

There are 3,017 people actively fighting the virus in BC and 6,888 people under active public health monitoring.

The provincial recovery rate has dipped to 79%, as 12,430 people have recovered.

Three more people have passed away from the virus, the death toll in BC is now 272.

There been one new health-care facility outbreak and there are now 27 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities that have active outbreaks.

One more community outbreak was identified in Fraser Health.

In addition, Northern BC experienced it’s first Health Care COVID-19 outbreak in Dawson Creek yesterday.

“Our goal for the COVID-19 pandemic is to continue to minimize severe illness, death and social disruption in our communities,” added Gustafson, “the more we learn about the virus, the better we are able to manage all three of these important objectives.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Fraser Health: 9,234 (+185)

Vancouver Coastal: 4,993 (+ 95)

Interior: 788 (+ 11)

Northern: 425 (+ 3)

Island: 270 (+5)

Outside of Canada: 90 (=)