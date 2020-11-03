The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for Quesnel on Monday.

Emergency Services Coordinator Sylvain Gauthier says they’ve noticed an increase in the Quesnel River, the Fraser River, and Baker Creek, over the past week…

“Which was caused due to first the bit of snowstorm we had earlier in the week followed by a three or four day rain event. It looks like right now the rivers have basically stabilized, they’re probably going to remain at that level for the next few days depending on what the weather is going to bring. If it keeps raining rivers will either go up a little bit or just maintain the levels they are at right now

Gauthier says there certainly isn’t any risk of flooding right now, although he says it is much higher than it normally is at this time of the year…

“Taking into account that we had a very wet summer, so the water table everywhere in the lakes are high which is harder for the ground now to absorb the water, so it just goes into our water streams and creates more of a water flow.”

Gauthier says there is no risk right now however, of closing down either the Johnston or West Quesnel loops.