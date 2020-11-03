The demolition of the 100 Mile House Junior Secondary has begun.

Crews have started to tear the building down, starting with the old dormitory building.

The decision to tear the building down was made back in September. The building has been sitting mostly empty since 2013 after junior secondary students made their way over to Peter Skene Ogden. The Gym of the school was used for a brief time during renovations at Peter Skene Ogden.

The building has had problems with systems in the past few years, influencing the decision to tear it down.