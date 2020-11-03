The 100 Mile House RCMP are investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred Monday night.

According to RCMP, the assault happened in the 5000 block of Horse Lake Road near the Good News Church. RCMP say the assault was against two individuals, injuring both of them. One of the victims suffered only minor injuries but the other suffered a head injury. A passerby stopped and picked up the victims, and then took them to the hospital. The victim who suffered a head injury is now in stable condition and has since been released from hospital. RCMP are seeking the individual or individuals involved in taking the victims to hospital to gather more information.

RCMP believe a Chevrolet Silverado was involved with the assault, describing the truck as having a grey box, white cab, and half of the front bumper missing.

RCMP say this is an isolated incident to those involved.

If anyone was in the area of the Good News Church at that time and witnessed this event, or believe they saw or know of the vehicle involved, those witnesses are asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they want to report anonymously. Please refer to file 2020-3891.