Seven different community groups have received the support of the City of Williams Lake to apply for provincial funding.

This comes after the provincial government announced a fully-funded program of provincial grants. This presents an opportunity for Local Governments, First Nation Communities and Non-Profits to apply for 100% funding for projects that will create immediate economic impact by creating jobs and supporting economic resilience from the impacts of COVID-19.

The seven projects total around $900,000 in grants.

  • Williams Lake Cycling Club to construct a machine-built downhill mountain bike trail on Williams Lakes’ Fox Mountain, as well as refurbishing an uphill route on existing trails;
  • Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club for the construction of multi-purpose secure storage areas for volunteers, grooming equipment and ski rentals;
  • Potato House for improvements to the building;
  • The Williams Lake Social Planning Council for funds to build capacity for non-profits to establish social enterprises to expand their revenue streams;
  • The Downtown Williams Lake Assn. for funds to hire contract staff to assist businesses in establishing e-commerce platforms and improve web and social media capabilities;
  • Williams Lake Trail Riders Association for funds to re-roof both buildings; and
  • Williams Lake Stampede Assn for expansion of the Campgrounds