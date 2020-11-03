City of Williams Lake supports seven community CERIP grant applications
Seven different community groups have received the support of the City of Williams Lake to apply for provincial funding.
This comes after the provincial government announced a fully-funded program of provincial grants. This presents an opportunity for Local Governments, First Nation Communities and Non-Profits to apply for 100% funding for projects that will create immediate economic impact by creating jobs and supporting economic resilience from the impacts of COVID-19.
The seven projects total around $900,000 in grants.
- Williams Lake Cycling Club to construct a machine-built downhill mountain bike trail on Williams Lakes’ Fox Mountain, as well as refurbishing an uphill route on existing trails;
- Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club for the construction of multi-purpose secure storage areas for volunteers, grooming equipment and ski rentals;
- Potato House for improvements to the building;
- The Williams Lake Social Planning Council for funds to build capacity for non-profits to establish social enterprises to expand their revenue streams;
- The Downtown Williams Lake Assn. for funds to hire contract staff to assist businesses in establishing e-commerce platforms and improve web and social media capabilities;
- Williams Lake Trail Riders Association for funds to re-roof both buildings; and
- Williams Lake Stampede Assn for expansion of the Campgrounds