Canadians are being encouraged to start wearing three-layer face coverings. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam says masks are one way we can protect each other and the degree of protection varies with the construction, materials used, and particularly the fit of non-medical masks.

Tam says to improve the protection of face coverings the federal government is now recommending the use of a three-layer mask that includes a middle filtre layer.

The new recommendation comes on the heels of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning that the window to control the second wave of COVID-19 is “closing fast.” Trudeau said Tuesday, “I know it is tough but it will be even tougher [if we don’t control the spread]”. Trudeau again pleaded with Canadians to limit contacts to what is “absolutely essential”, download the COVID-19 Alert app, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene.

To find out how to make your own three-layer face-covering Tam suggests taking advice directly from the government of Canada website. Click here.