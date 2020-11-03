The City of Quesnel and it’s unionized employees have signed off on a new collective agreement.

It’s a four year deal effective June 8th of this year and includes a wage increase of 1 1/2 percent in the first year and then 2 percent in each of the remaining three.

Christi McKee-Poitras, the President of CUPE Local 1050, says it was a bit fo a lengthy process, but she’s happy with the result…

“We started in July and then due to holidays between both parties, we finally got back to the table middle of October and finished off in two days. We brought it to the membership last week and it was voted in favour to accept.”

McKee-Poitras says the vote was about 95 percent in favour of the new deal.

Here, she explains why they accepted a longer term…

“Our rep had mentioned that a lot of other locals were signing two year deals and basically not doing a whole lot of bargaining, just taking a wage increase and signing for two years and not working on anything else. We worked on a lot of language that we had issues with over the last four years. We offered a two but they wanted the four and the four was reasonable to accept so we presented the four.”

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson says the term was important…

“In this time of uncertainty, obtaining a four-year settlement provides both wage stability to our unionized workers and greater budgeting certainty for our ratepayers.”

McKee-Poitras says they wanted to make some language improvements on bereavement leave and sick leave.

She says it covers between 110 and 120 members.

McKee-Poitras says they will now focus on a new deal for the 40 or so workers at the Rec Centre, members of CUPE Local 1050-1

She hopes they can get that done prior to the New Year.