(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

It is being called a grim start to month eleven of the COVID-19 pandemic in BC.

1,120 new infections were reported by provincial health officials for the three day period, for a new total of 15,501.

Case increase update by day:

Friday – Saturday: + 352

Saturday – Sunday: + 389

Sunday – Monday: + 379

There were 36 new cases in Interior Health for total of 777 since the pandemic began, and 10 more individuals tested positive in Northern Health for a total of 422.

Of the total cases, 2,945 are considered active with 90 people in hospital, 19 of which are in ICU.

Six patients also died from the virus, five in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Fraser Health.

BC’s death toll is now up to 269.

There are now 28 active outbreaks in the healthcare system.

Case increase by Health Authority:

Fraser Health: + 830

Vancouver Coastal: + 234

Interior: + 36

Northern: + 10

Outside of Canada: +1