Quesnel RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen says police were called to the mall near Save on Foods on Friday evening at around 6 o’clock after receiving a report that a female was fighting with a mall security guard.

When police arrived, he says the female was detained without incident.

After speaking with the parties involved, Weseen says the female was released from the scene without charges.

He says more information may be released at a later date, depending on how the investigation goes.

A local citizen filmed the incident on their phone.

In it, the security guard can be seen holding the girl down with his knee on her legs, and she can be heard screaming in pain.

The security guard can be heard telling her to stop struggling, and eventually a man passing by got involved and can be heard telling the security guard to let go of her arm

There is no word on what caused the incident to begin in the first place.